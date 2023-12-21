Nominations are now open for six (6) positions to sit on the upcoming bargaining committee. In accordance with Article 5.7 of the collective agreement, the committee positions need to be filled as follows:



Stock Department 1 position

Kitchen Department 1 position

Concession Department 2 positions

Catering Department 2 positions



Please talk amongst yourselves and nominate co-workers for these important positions.



To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be received by BCGEU the no later than 5:00pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.



Email: [email protected]

Fax: (604) 294-5092



If more nominations are received than positions available an election will be held. Details of the election procedure (if required) will be distributed after the nomination period closes at 5:00pm on Monday, January 22. Should you have any questions about the process, please contact us directly at [email protected] or 604-291-9611.



Note: Bargaining committee members only receive wage loss if bargaining occurs during a scheduled shift, per Article 6(a) of the collective agreement.



PLEASE DO NOT REMOVE THIS NOTICE FROM THE UNION BOARD





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP