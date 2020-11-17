Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Staff Representative (Temporary) Victoria Area office - BCGEU
Published on November 17, 2020
STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary) VICTORIA AREA OFFICE
INTERNAL POSTING November 17, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Victoria Area office for up to 12 months or to return of incumbent, effective date to be determined.
DUTIES:
Assist officers, stewards and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings; assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;
Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;
Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;
Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;
Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;
Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and
Will be required to develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engage members and recruit activists.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience in the trade union movement is essential;
Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;
Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;
Must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement;
Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives will be an asset; and
Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.
Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.