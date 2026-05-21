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  2. A01 Supportive Housing Sector Council members - Sector Council Election Results Are In! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

A01 Supportive Housing Sector Council members - Sector Council Election Results Are In! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 21, 2026

Sector Council Election Results Are In! 

 

Dear Members, 

The voting period to determine who will serve as a delegate to your new supportive housing sector council for the Victoria Area is now closed.,



Here are the results of the election:

Eligible Voters 

Voter Turnout 

Candidate Name 

Total Yes Votes 

Spoiled Ballots 

776 

164 

Peter Janz 

109 

0 

776 

164 

Kate Banky 

37 

0 

776 

164 

Monique Yuan 

18 

0 

 

Please join me in congratulating and welcoming Peter Janz to your supportive housing sector council.


Workers in your community have been hungry for social justice and meaningful collective-agreement gains for a long time. With the support of leaders dedicated to advancing sector-specific interests and amplifying your experiences, your voice will truly be able to carry through our union now.

A sector council also opens the door for more targeted resourcing, so you can pursue campaigns and initiatives unique to the supportive housing, shelter and women's transition home sector.

Stay tuned to your email for another bulletin, where I will introduce you to your entire sector council.

In the meantime, your BCGEU elections staff team is reviewing all the nomination and voting results to determine if more elections must be held in accordance with BCGEU Policy D-20.

 


In solidarity, 

Paul Finch, BCGEU President 



UWU/MoveUP