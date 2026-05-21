Sector Council Election Results Are In!

Dear Members,



The voting period to determine who will serve as a delegate to your new supportive housing sector council for the Lower Mainland Area is now closed.

Here are the results of the election:

Eligible Voters Voter Turnout Candidate Name Total Yes Votes Spoiled Ballots 2447 286 Melissa Goodwin 214 0 2447 286 Doug Hetherington 184 0 2447 286 Jendon Cumigad 174 0

Please join me in congratulating and welcoming Melissa Goodwin and Doug Hetherington to your supportive housing sector council.



Workers in your community have been hungry for social justice and meaningful collective-agreement gains for a long time. With the support of leaders dedicated to advancing sector-specific interests and amplifying your experiences, your voice will truly be able to carry through our union now.

A sector council also opens the door for more targeted resourcing, so you can pursue campaigns and initiatives unique to the supportive housing, shelter and women's transition home sector.

Stay tuned to your email for another bulletin, where I will introduce you to your entire sector council.

In the meantime, your BCGEU elections staff team is reviewing all the nomination and voting results to determine if more elections must be held in accordance with BCGEU Policy D-20.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP