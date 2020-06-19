A special message of thanks from Premier of BC John Horgan to all of you who have kept our province running during this pandemic.
BCGEU members have been working around the clock during this pandemic to make sure that our credit unions, highways, care homes,s liquor stores, childcare centres and so much more are open and there for people when they need them.
A messsage of thanks from the Premier
