Following last week's media stories highlighting the spike in COVID-19 positive cases amongst our bargaining members from the Surrey and Abbotsford courthouses, your union executive and leadership responded quickly to address the issues. The health and safety of union members is the heartbeat and life force of the BCGEU. Our union made sure your voices and concerns were heard and engaged the employer to adopt the necessary changes needed to ensure all of you remain safe in your workplace.



Our union conveys its wishes to those members who are isolating at home while recovering from COVID-19, and to their families providing the necessary support for them.



Respecting the privacy of our members, the union does not have the names of the members who are self-isolating. We thought the best way to convey these wishes was through an e-card to promote solidarity and camaraderie amongst our members.



Members who are working, please forward the e-card to those members who are currently isolating to let them know they are in our thoughts during this difficult time.



Thank you all for your solidarity and remember to stay safe and support one another during these unprecedented times.





Dean Purdy

Vice President, Component 1 Corrections and Sheriff Services









