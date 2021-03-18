Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
A Place to Grow Childcare Centre - Ratification of Collective Agreement - BCGEU
Published on March 18, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 93.3% in favour of ratification!
As the tentative agreement has now been ratified by both parties, your renewed 2020-2023 collective agreement is now in effect and we will be working with your employer to have your retroactive payments made as soon as possible.
It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete representation of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
In solidarity
Wendy Duncan, Bargaining Committee Member Ramanjeet Sidhu, Bargaining Committee Member Sarah Georgetti, Staff Representative