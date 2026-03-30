A threat to BCGEU jobs and government revenue

Dear member,

The B.C. government is quietly moving to privatize key parts of B.C.'s liquor distribution system – threatening BCGEU members in the sector and putting an important revenue stream at risk at a time when government is already making deep budget cuts.

The plan would allow B.C. producers to bypass the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) and deliver packaged alcoholic beverages directly to customers – cutting out BCGEU warehouse workers and creating for-profit distribution networks that would undermine our union's power in the sector.

These changes haven't been implemented yet. If we act fast and make our voices impossible to ignore, there's still a chance we could stop them.

Here's how: The government has been moving these changes forward quietly, and most MLAs are still in the dark. Many are personally opposed to privatization, and if they start hearing from local voters, they'll raise it with the Minister. If enough MLAs speak out, it could force the government to hit the brakes.

These changes affect all public service members and it's important that all of us speak out with one voice. We don't have much time. Will you send a message today?

Send a message

It is difficult to ignore the timing. During last year's job action, industry lobbyists were loudly calling for privatization to undermine our union's power. Since then, they've had repeated meetings with Minister Lana Popham, who is responsible for the LDB. Meanwhile, our union was never consulted. That raises serious questions about the real intent behind these changes, and the message the government is trying to send to workers who stand up for their rights.

We need a huge out cry from workers across the public service to let the government know we won't be bullied or intimidated. Will you send a message today – and then talk to all your co-workers to make sure they take action too?

In solidarity,

Paul Finch

President





UWU/MoveUP