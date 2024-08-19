Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 19, 2024

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations.  You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?
 
Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.
 
If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Parm Deol via email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2024.
 
