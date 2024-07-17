Everyone belongs in our union!



The BC General Employees’ Union is a diverse family of over 85,000 members from all corners of the province working in many different occupations. We have many members who identify as Indigenous and represent workers in many agencies and organizations serving Indigenous people and communities, including Aboriginal friendship centres, Native court workers and counsellors, and Aboriginal children and family services. The union has a human rights and equity committee, a network of Indigenous members and an Indigenous Advisory Committee.



There are many myths about unions and Indigenous people. Let’s bust the top 3 myths:



MYTH: Unions don’t support Indigenous rights and self-determination.

FACT: Unions have a lot to learn, but many unions - the BCGEU in particular – have undertaken the journey of reconciliation. We have created space within the union for Indigenous members to meet, make recommendations and demand change. We have endorsed the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and we have supported the devolution of child protection and support services to Indigenous communities while demanding more resources for Indigenous children and family services . We have stood in solidarity with Indigenous people and communities to defend land and Charter rights.



MYTH: Unions are settler-colonial institutions that are not compatible with Indigenous culture.

FACT: The union reflects our society. But we are also a progressive social movement that stands for equality and justice for all. The BCGEU has an Indigenous educator and liaison officer on staff. With members’ involvement and leadership, we will continue on our path of reconciliation, decolonization and Indigenization. We are committed to working with and learning from elders as we move forward with building a union at your workplace.



MYTH: The union won’t allow Elders and culturally appropriate staff to continue working.

FACT: No. We recognize the vital role of Elders and other culturally appropriate staff in the work you do. During the bargaining process with your employer, this will be respected and flexible work arrangements can be made where needed. We’ve already accomplished this with other Indigenous organizations.



In future emails, we'll bust more myths about how unions work and impact the workplace.



