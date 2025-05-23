We have asked the Employer to come back to the Bargaining to continue to bargain. The Union has been informed that the Board of the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness has provided direction to cease bargaining. Therefore, the Employer is unwilling to provide dates to the Union to complete the bargaining process.

The Union will be making an application to the Labour Board to assist the Union to bring the Employer back to the table to complete your first collective agreement so the Union can bring that agreement to you, the bargaining unit members, to review and to have your vote on the terms outlined in the collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Kim Shelley, Director, Region 1

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP