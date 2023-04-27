Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 25, 2023

The following member has been acclaimed for the position of Treasurer on the Local 404 Executive:
Prabhjot Bhaghar

On behalf of the Local 404 we congratulate you on your acclamation and welcome you to the Local 404 Executive.

Congratulations Prabhjot!


In Solidarity,

Kaja Ryzner Roshni Singh 
Staff Representative Local 404 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



