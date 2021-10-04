We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position to be filled. If there is more than one nomination submitted, an election will be conducted.

Deadline for the return of nominations is Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm. A nomination form is attached to be filled out and returned. Please ensure both the nominee and nominator have signed their names.



Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:



• By facsimile: (604) 215-1410

• By email: [email protected]

• By mail:



c/o Edward Mishra, Staff Representative BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office #130 - 2920 Virtual Way Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.



In solidarity



Edward Mishra

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





