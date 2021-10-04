Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
Acorn Day Care Society - Bargaining Committee nominations - BCGEU
Published on October 04, 2021
We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position to be filled. If there is more than one nomination submitted, an election will be conducted.
Deadline for the return of nominations is Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm. A nomination form is attached to be filled out and returned. Please ensure both the nominee and nominator have signed their names.
Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:
