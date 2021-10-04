Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 04, 2021

We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position to be filled. If there is more than one nomination submitted, an election will be conducted.

Deadline for the return of nominations is Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm. A nomination form is attached to be filled out and returned. Please ensure both the nominee and nominator have signed their names. 

Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:
 
• By facsimile: (604) 215-1410
• By email: [email protected]
• By mail:
 
c/o Edward Mishra, Staff Representative BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office #130 - 2920 Virtual Way Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
 
Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.
 
In solidarity

Edward Mishra
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



