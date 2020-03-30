The Provincial Health Officer has ordered that movement between worksites by health care workers must be limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the current pandemic. The Provincial Health Office has the right to assign employees to worksites, and worksite preference will be considered, but not guaranteed. You will need to register if:

You work in any of Long Term Care, Assisted Living, Provincial Mental Health Facility (e.g.Forensic) or Acute Care; AND

You work in more than one worksite in any of the above settings; AND

You want to indicate a preference for the worksite you will be assigned to.

The Provincial Health Officer has set a DEADLINE OF 5:00 pm, SUNDAY MARCH 29 for health care workers to register their worksite preference on an online staffing registry at www.bchealthstaffing.ca



In order to accomplish the important task of ensuring that the limited staff resource is provided equally to all facilities in order to best respond to the public health crisis that is COVID-19, a centralized staffing registry is being built in the Provincial Health Office.



If you only work at one worksite, you do not need to do anything at this time. You will continue to work at your current worksite.



Thank you for your incredible efforts to continue to provide vital health care services in the midst of this public health crisis.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.

UWU/MoveUP