Voting on our tentative agreement will begin in just under two weeks. We'll be using a secure online voting platform called Simply Voting and your voting credentials will be sent by email so it's more important than ever that we can communicate with members quickly and securely. Will you take a moment to log in to the BCGEU Member Portal to make sure your contact information is up to date?



Forgot your password? Just click here to reset it.



Voting will take place from February 13 to February 28, 2023. Over the next few weeks, we'll be working to make sure you have all the information you need to cast your vote. For details about town halls and other meeting opportunities, view our email from January 26.



You can also view the comprehensive report and FAQs or use the wage calculator by visiting: www.bargainingbc.ca/CBA_ratification.



If you know of a member who has not been receiving bulletins, please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP