GREAT NEWS! LAEF FUNDING WINDOW HAS BEEN EXTENDED!



CSSEA and the Community Social Services Bargaining Association of Unions (CSSBA) are pleased to announce that the Community Social Services Labour Adjustment and Education Fund (LAEF) has extended the submission period to December 31, 2025 for applications for education and training funding. Details on the fund, eligibility criteria and application forms can be found on the LAEF website: https://laef-bcgeu.nationbuilder.com/



If you were previously denied funding because your education or training did not begin before March 31, 2025, we kindly ask that you either re-apply using the LAEF online submission form, or send an email to [email protected] to have your application placed back in the queue.



What is the LAEF?

The Community Social Services Labour Adjustment and Education Fund is a joint initiative of CSSEA and CSSBA. The purpose of the LAEF is to enhance the skills of frontline community social services workers by providing relevant professional development. It also prioritizes and offers additional support and retraining for workers impacted by layoffs, downsizing, or restructuring so workers can continue to be employed in the community social services sector.



Who Can Apply for Funding?

The constituent unions of the CSSBA, CSSEA, employers, individuals or groups may apply for funding. Education and training must be relevant to continuing work in the community social services sector. All applications will be reviewed by the LAEF Joint Steering Committee based on the eligibility criteria and funding amounts set out by CSSEA and CSSBA. For a full list of eligibility criteria, please refer to the attached Eligibility and Funding Guidelines or at the above website. Applications will be reviewed on a regular, ongoing basis.



How Much Funding is Available to Me?

The following chart illustrates the maximum amount of funding available to applicants for the funding term April 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025. If an individual or group applies for and receives a lesser amount than the maximum available, they may submit additional application(s) in the future.



Type of Application Maximum Amount of Funding Individual $3,000 Individual impacted by layoffs, downsizing or restructuring $5,000 Group $10,000 Group impacted by layoffs, downsizing or restructuring $15,000



For More Information

If you have further questions not answered on the website, please e-mail [email protected]



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Investment and Pension Services







