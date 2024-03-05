BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

March 5, 2024

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT - CONVENTIONS

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $34.67 - $37.30 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required in the Facilities Department to provide secretarial support to the Administrative Representative, Conventions, Conferences & Travel Administration.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties will include processing a variety of documents including credentials, registration forms, rooming lists, minutes, reports, memoranda and general correspondence; responding to general enquiries in the absence of the Administrative Representative; drafting replies to general correspondence; drafting letters of invitation, delegate letters, committee appointment letters and forwards to the President for signature; processing resolutions for submission to various conventions; calculating delegate entitlement for all components and affiliates; calculating charge backs to components and affiliates for registration fees, accommodations, leaves of absence; determining calendar deadlines for registration fees, resolutions, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials, etc. and ensuring time limits are met; assisting with convention/conference budget preparation; compiling reports and statistical data; verifying expense claim forms ensuring appropriate expenses are claimed; liaising with travel clerk regarding travel requirements for all delegates; preparing and processing convention mailings to all delegates; providing backup administrative support for servicing staff in the Facilities Department.

The successful applicant must have high attention to detail, have good customer service skills, be flexible and able to work overtime at short notice, and have the ability to work under pressure. Travel is required, periodically.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 3-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; experience with travel arranging and conference planning and preparation; Dictaphone; excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner; ability to deal with people effectively and respectfully; an aptitude for organization and detail; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure; ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].





UWU/MoveUP