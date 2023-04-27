BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

September 1, 2023

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT – IT Services



GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT



An Administrative Assistant is required to support the Director in the IT Services department.



DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties will include: processing a variety of documents such as project and departmental reports, forms, schedules, and general correspondence; liaising with external IT Vendors and Suppliers; filing and tracking of Vendor Contracts and Agreements. taking minutes at departmental meetings; making travel and hotel arrangements required by staff; arranging appointments, meetings, training sessions; setting up and maintaining departmental IT Supplies and Inventory; preparing and coding purchase orders; assist with collating documents to support payments, invoices, department credit card reconciliation; other related duties as required.



QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:



Applicants must have a minimum of 2 years' administrative experience, with preference given to applicants with experience working in a finance environment; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.



Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.



General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023.



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]