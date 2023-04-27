BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

June 26, 2023

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT FLOAT POOL – HQ (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives in various departments at BCGEU Headquarters. This will include switchboard and reception duties. The successful applicant be utilized for backfill and overload assignments as needed by the area office for temporary vacancies less than three months. Term of assignment is up to 10 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents such as minutes, reports, bargaining proposals, bargaining bulletins and general correspondence; drafting correspondence, calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain and appeals; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; coordinating, preparing and distributing material for strike/ratification votes; booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

