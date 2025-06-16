BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU037

June 16, 2025

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT – MEMBER BENEFITS



GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT



WAGE RATE: $36.43 - $39.67 per hour

Reporting to the Director of Member Benefits, an Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Member Benefits Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: creating, reviewing and processing a variety of documents on a computer including reports, appeal intake forms, leaves of absence forms, appointment letters and general correspondence; preparing and distributing various materials as requested by staff representatives; maintaining database files and completing scheduled tasks therein; responding to telephone and email inquiries from members and other stakeholders; filing appeals with appropriate provider or regulatory authority; making travel and hotel arrangements for member appeal hearings; creating and distributing electronic files to staff representatives; monitoring shared inbox for incoming work on existing files and new appeal requests; other related duties as required.





QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); proficient Microsoft Word and Excel skills; strong verbal and written communication skills, an aptitude for organization and attention to detail; professional telephone manner; the ability to set priorities, meet deadlines, and work within time limits.



Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.



Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, June 23, 2025.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP