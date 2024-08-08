BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

August 8, 2024

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT – MEMBER BENEFITS (Temporary)



GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT



WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.90 per hour



An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Member Benefits Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC. Term of assignment is up to 4 months or return of incumbent.



DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Will include: processing a variety of documents on a personal computer including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices and general correspondence; coordinating, preparing and distributing various materials; maintaining filing systems and daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; arranging appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; sorting and distributing mail; managing incoming calls; other related duties as required.



QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:



Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.



Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.



General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP

