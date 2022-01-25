B.C. General Employees' Union

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT - FINANCE

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires an administrative assistant to support the Finance Manager and Financial Controller in the Finance department by performing administrative tasks such as word processing, creating Excel spreadsheets and taking minutes.

This position is a MoveUP Bargaining unit position and reports to the Finance Manager

Effective date: As soon as possible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the direction of the Controller and Coordinator, the successful applicant will:

process a variety of documents such as minutes, meeting notices, reports, forms, schedules, and general correspondence;

take minutes at departmental meetings and/or for the union's Finance Committee;

make travel and hotel arrangements required by staff and members;

arrange appointments, meetings, training sessions;

set up and maintaining departmental filing systems;

maintain a daily bring forward system;

prepare and coding purchase orders;

prepare cheque requisitions for signature;

stamp and distributing department mail;

enter data into accounting and data bases (eg. expense claims, cash receipts, leave of absence confirmations, etc.);

assist with collating documents to support payments and invoices;

other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

A minimum of 2 years' administrative experience, with preference given to applicants with experience working in a finance environment;

high school graduation supplemented by administrative courses or training;

excellent keyboarding skills (40 - 50 wpm);

excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills;

excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills;

excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Hourly: $31.31 - $33.78

Annual: $55,293.46 - $59,655.48

Regular, full-time position. Four-day workweek. Paid vacation (3 weeks), 4% vacation bonus (paid out or banked as extra time off), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by

5:00 pm, February 9, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP