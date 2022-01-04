BCGEU – HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

January 14, 2022

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT - FINANCE

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires an administrative assistant to support the Coordinator and Controller in the Finance department by performing administrative tasks such as word processing, creating Excel spreadsheets and taking minutes.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties will include:

processing a variety of documents such as minutes, meeting notices, reports, forms, schedules, and general correspondence;

taking minutes at departmental meetings and/or for the union's Finance Committee;

making travel and hotel arrangements required by staff and members;

arranging appointments, meetings, training sessions;

setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems;

maintaining a daily bring forward system;

preparing and coding purchase orders;

preparing cheque requisitions for signature;

stamping and distributing department mail;

entering data into accounting and data bases (eg. expense claims, cash receipts, leave of absence confirmations, etc.);

assist with collating documents to support payments and invoices;

other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

· A minimum of 2 years' administrative experience, with preference given to applicants with

experience working in a finance environment;

· high school graduation supplemented by administrative courses or training;

· excellent keyboarding skills (40 - 50 wpm);

· excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills;

· excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills;

· excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

· the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in, or have not previously worked in a administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Friday, January 21, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





