BCGEU LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

May 22, 2024

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Lower Mainland Area Office (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.51 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person will also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties. This position is located in Vancouver, BC. Term of assignment is 7 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining proposals, bargaining bulletins and general correspondence; drafting correspondence, calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain and appeals; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; coordinating, preparing and distributing material for strike/ratification votes; booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent Microsoft Word and excel skills; keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); switchboard experience; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.





General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.





The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.





Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.





Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP