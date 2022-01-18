BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

January 18, 2022

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ADVOCACY

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

An Administrative Assistant is required to assist secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives, as well assist with the implementation of library projects.

DUTIES:

General Advocacy administrative duties may include processing a variety of documents on a personal computer including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices, legal documents and general correspondence; compiling books of authorities and exhibits under the direction of servicing staff; inputting all files into a grievance database and updating hearing/arbitration reports; compiling quarterly statistical Advocacy reports for PE meetings; handling Component administrative duties; processing invoices from outside professionals; maintaining filing systems and daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; arranging appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

Library duties may include receiving, scanning and indexing settlements, arbitration awards, LRB and other decisions both in analogue and digital environments; performing other regular record keeping and maintenance of digital and analogue files; creating, maintaining and updating legal research resources in all formats and environments.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years general (or union administration) office experience; high school graduation supplemented by relevant training; aptitude for detail and accuracy with a high level of attention to detail; ability to follow step-by-step procedures; high-level skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe Acrobat Pro, excellent technological literacy; ability to work independently and in cooperation with others; UnionWare and other database software experience an asset.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday, January 24, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





