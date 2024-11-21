BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

Job ID: MU001

November 21, 2024

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ADVOCACY (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.51 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Advocacy department, located in Burnaby, BC. Term of assignment is up to 3 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices, legal documents compiling books of authorities and exhibits under the direction of servicing reps; inputting all files into a grievance database and updating hearing/arbitration reports; compiling quarterly statistical Advocacy reports for PE meetings; processing invoices from outside professionals; maintaining daily bring forward system; maintaining files, logbooks, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; typing documents including correspondence and agreements from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail centre equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP