BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 10, 2024

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – COMMUNICATIONS (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $32.58 – 35.13 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Communications department. Term of assignment is up to 6 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Will include posting and maintaining the BCGEU website and calendar, maintaining the photo filing system, familiarity with the BCGEU's mass email system, processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments; making logistical arrangements for conferences and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP