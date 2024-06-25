ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, EXECUTIVE AREA

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

June 25, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires an Administrative Assistant to support the Treasurer in the Executive Area, located in Burnaby, BC.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:





· Processing a variety of documents, including project and departmental reports, minutes, leaves of absence, position papers, forms

and general correspondence;

· Contacting officers and senior staff such as Provincial Executive members, affiliated Unions, senior government officials and

Federations to set up meetings and appointments;

· Answering calls from Union members, Executive and staff, politicians, senior government officials, business leaders, central labour

bodies and staff, interpreting needs of caller, determining course of action;

· Completing leaves of absence for members to attend various functions, including Executive and Committee meetings, conferences

and seminars;

· Liaising with outside Boards, Agencies, strategic partners and Unions;

· Maintaining a filing system;

· Maintaining tracking and bring forward systems;

· Tracking payments of invoices;

· Making hotel and travel arrangements;

· Maintaining calendars;

· Other related duties as required.





QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:





· 3-4 years' administrative experience;

· High school graduation supplemented by administrative training;

· Excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills;

· Keyboarding 40-50 wpm;

· Microsoft Outlook;

· An aptitude for organization and detail;

· Excellent interpersonal skills;

· Good telephone manner;

· Ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

SALARY & BENEFITS:





Hourly: $44.78- $47.96 per hour

Annual: $79,439.72 - $85,081.04

This is an excluded position and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Support Staff Agreement.

Regular full-time position. Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

To apply for this opportunity, please submit your expression of interest in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday. July 2, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP