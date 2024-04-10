BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 10, 2024

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – EXECUTIVE AREA (2 positions)

GRADE: LEVEL 7 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $38.13 – 40.87 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to support the Executive Directors and members of the Executive Committee in the Executive Area.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 7 duties as assigned. Duties will include: processing a variety of documents, including project and departmental reports, minutes, leaves of absence, position papers, forms and general correspondence; contacting officers and senior staff such as Provincial Executive members, affiliated Unions, senior government officials and Federations to set up meetings and appointments; answering calls from Union members, Executive and staff, politicians, senior government officials, business leaders, central labour bodies and staff, interpreting needs of caller, determining course of action; completing leaves of absence for members to attend various functions, including Executive and Committee meetings, conferences and seminars; liaising with outside Boards, Agencies, strategic partners and Unions; maintaining a filing system; maintaining tracking and bring forward systems; tracking payments of invoices; making hotel and travel arrangements; maintaining calendars; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 3-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; keyboarding 40-50 wpm; Microsoft Outlook; an aptitude for organization and detail; excellent interpersonal skills; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP