BCGEU FORT ST. JOHN AREA OFFICE





INTERNAL POSTING





July 9, 2024





POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Fort St. John Area Office





GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT





WAGE RATE: $38.01 - $41.31 per hour





An Administrative Assistant is required to provide administrative support to the staff representatives in the Fort St. John Area Office, located in Fort St. John, BC.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:





The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties will include processing a variety of documents on a personal computer, including collective agreements, meeting notices, bargaining bulletins, grievance letters, leaves of absence and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notice to bargain letters, appeals and expedited arbitrations; balancing and maintaining a petty cash fund, making purchases and issuing cheques from the imprest account, reconciling monthly bank statements, calculating charge backs to components/locals; coordinating, preparing and distributing materials for strike/ratification votes and elections; assisting component/local executive in performing their duties such as stewards'/retirees' banquets; arranging for union observers to attend selection panels upon members requests; maintaining a filing system such as grievances, appeals, local, component, cross-component, stewards/officer information; responding to telephone inquiries and receiving visitors such as members, staff representatives, senior labour and management personnel, Provincial Executive; scheduling appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; other related duties as required.





QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:





Applicants must have 2-4 years administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); database experience required; accounting/payroll experience a definite asset; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.





Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.





General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.





The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.





Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2024.





Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP