ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Fraser Valley Area Office (2 Positions)

JOB ID: MU029

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

May 7, 2025

Job Summary

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Administrative Assistant (2 positions) to join our Fraser Valley Area Office team. Reporting to the Director, the Administrative Assistant will be provide administrative support across a variety of functions, including document processing, meeting coordination, travel arrangements, and maintaining filing systems. The successful candidate will have a high degree of accuracy, strong organizational skills, and the ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.



The successful candidate will have the following:

Key Responsibilities:

Document Processing & Drafting: Process and draft various documents such as letters, minutes, reports, and bargaining proposals.

Process and draft various documents such as letters, minutes, reports, and bargaining proposals. Deadline Management: Calculate and track deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain, and appeals to ensure timely action.

Calculate and track deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain, and appeals to ensure timely action. Visitor & Phone Support: Respond to incoming phone calls and walk-in visitors, providing necessary assistance and information.

Respond to incoming phone calls and walk-in visitors, providing necessary assistance and information. Executive Support: Assist component/local executive with administrative tasks, coordination, and support as needed.

Assist component/local executive with administrative tasks, coordination, and support as needed. Vote Coordination: Coordinate and prepare materials for strike/ratification votes, ensuring smooth execution.

Coordinate and prepare materials for strike/ratification votes, ensuring smooth execution. Travel & Meeting Coordination: Book meeting rooms, travel arrangements, and accommodations for staff and events.

Book meeting rooms, travel arrangements, and accommodations for staff and events. Mail Management: Prioritize and manage incoming mail, ensuring prompt distribution and follow-up.

Prioritize and manage incoming mail, ensuring prompt distribution and follow-up. File & System Maintenance: Maintain organized filing systems and bring-forward systems to track key documents and deadlines.

Education & Experience:

2-4 years of administrative experience in a similar role.

High school graduation, supplemented by administrative training or relevant coursework.

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel (intermediate to advanced skills).

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Excellent organizational skills with attention to detail and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

Ability to work within time limits and manage multiple tasks simultaneously, and work independently and as part of a collaborative team, providing proactive support and anticipating needs.

Professional phone etiquette and interpersonal communication skills.

Experience with database management is an asset.

Salary:

Level 3 – MoveUp Agreement

Wage Rate: $36.43 - 39.67per hour

How to Apply:

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP