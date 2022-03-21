BCGEU FRASER VALLEY AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 19, 2022

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Fraser Valley Area Office (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person will also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties. Term of assignment is up to 15 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: processing a variety of documents such as minutes, reports, bargaining proposals, bargaining bulletins and general correspondence; drafting correspondence, calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain and appeals; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; coordinating, preparing and distributing material for strike/ratification votes; booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2 – 4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); switchboard experience; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday April 25, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





