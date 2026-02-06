ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (L3)

LEARNING & OHS

JOB ID: P0440

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

February 6, 2026

Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Learning & OHS Department

Grade: L3 – MoveUp Agreement

Wage Rate: $36.79 - $39.67 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Learning and Occupational Health and Safety Department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: processing a variety of documents such as minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments; managing course schedules and booking member facilitators; making logistical arrangements for training sessions and conferences; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; and other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

How to Apply:

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday February 13, 2026.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].



UWU/MoveUP