ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (L5)

PRINCE GEORGE AREA OFFICE

JOB ID: MU031

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

June 6, 2025

Job Title:

Administrative Assistant (L5) – Area Office

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Director, the Administrative Assistant will provide comprehensive administrative support for staff representatives in the Prince George Area Office, performing a variety of tasks including document processing, financial tracking, and coordination of office activities. The role requires a high level of independent decision-making and organization, with an emphasis on efficiently managing daily operations and supporting the union's objectives. The position will ensure smooth functioning of office processes while coordinating tasks and priorities, often with limited supervision

Key Responsibilities:

Document Processing & Deadline Management

Process various documents, including collective agreements, meeting notices, bargaining bulletins, grievance letters, and general correspondence.

Calculate and track deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain, appeals, and expedited arbitrations to ensure timely action.

Maintain accurate records and filing systems for grievances, appeals, and other key documents.

Make independent decisions regarding priorities for the team, balancing deadlines and resources without needing direct supervision.

Financial & Administrative Support

Balance and maintain petty cash fund, make purchases, and issue cheques from the imprest account.

Reconcile monthly bank statements and calculate chargebacks to components/locals.

Assist with administrative support for accounting and payroll tasks as needed.

Event & Vote Coordination

Coordinate, prepare, and distribute materials for strike/ratification votes, elections, and other union events.

Assist component/local executives with organizing events such as banquets and union observer arrangements.

Schedule appointments and arrange travel and accommodation for union events or staff travel needs.

Communication & Visitor Support

Respond to telephone inquiries and welcome visitors such as union members, staff representatives, senior labour and management personnel, and Provincial Executive members.

Responsible for ensuring that the office runs smoothly on a day-to-day basis, with direct impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of union operations in the region.

Maintain professional communication and direct inquiries to appropriate individuals in a timely manner.

Manage appointments and ensure smooth scheduling for staff and executives.

General Administrative Support

Maintain organized filing systems for various records, including grievances, appeals, and local/component/stewards' information.

Provide support for a wide range of administrative tasks to ensure effective operations.

Resolve administrative challenges and implement solutions in a timely and effective manner with minimal supervision.

Education & Relevant Experience:

2-4 years of administrative experience in a similar role.

High school graduation, supplemented by administrative training or relevant coursework.

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel (intermediate to advanced skills).

Experience with database management and financial software.

Strong attention to detail with the ability to organize and prioritize tasks efficiently.

Ability to work independently, with minimal supervision, and as part of a collaborative team.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Strong financial and administrative skills, with an ability to process and track budgetary matters.

Experience in managing and coordinating events, meetings, and travel logistics.

Ability to handle confidential and sensitive information with professionalism and discretion.

Exceptional problem-solving and time-management skills.

Ability to assess situations, make decisions, and handle tasks autonomously with minimal guidance.

SALARY: $38.77- $42.14 per hour

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP