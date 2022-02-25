BCGEU VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

FEBRUARY 25, 2022

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Victoria Area Office

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person may also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining preparation, bargaining proposals, bargaining material for strike/ratification votes, steward elections and communication, and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances; expedited arbitration and appeal preparation; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; meeting coordination such as booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent Microsoft Word and excel skills; keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); switchboard experience; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administration position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, BCGEU Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP