BCGEU VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU010

November 26, 2024

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Victoria Area Office (2 Positions)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.51 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person may also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining preparation, bargaining proposals, bargaining material for strike/ratification votes, steward elections and communication, and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances; expedited arbitration and appeal preparation; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; meeting coordination such as booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent Microsoft Word and excel skills; keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); switchboard experience; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP