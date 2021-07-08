ADMINISTRATIVE REPRESENTATIVE 2

(Junior Account)

FINANCE DEPARTMENT

(Temporary – 4 months)

INTERNAL POSTING

July 8, 2021

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary Junior Accountant (Administrative Representative) in the Finance Department, effective date is to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 4 months, or to return of incumbent. The position reports directly to the Financial Controller.

DUTIES:

Preparation of monthly financial statements; preparation of year end audit working papers; co-ordinates and assists with the direction of year-end component audits, prepares analytical reports for senior management; interprets financial results; liaises with senior staff and officers; responsible for ensuring that accounting records are properly maintained and that financial reports/information are prepared in a timely manner; prepares all tax returns required by profit and non-profit organizations; responsible for performing a number of accounting functions on a timely basis; assists with the recruitment, selection and training of all finance support staff.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The work requires a thorough knowledge of the auditing, accounting, revenue accounting, payroll and cost accounting principles and practices. Experience is required in analyzing financial data for statement preparation, in providing direction to staff and in obtaining the support and assistance of senior staff/officers in implementing the financial reporting programs.

Applicants must have or be working towards an accounting designation of CMA, CGA or CA or have a combination of education and experience which would enable them to start working towards such an accounting designation. Excellent communication and organization skills and an ability to work well with a diverse group of people is also required.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of color, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP