In a strong showing of support, members in both adult corrections and sheriffs have voted in favour of 40 hour work week proposals.



A total of 1766 ballots were cast by members across the province, resulting in:



Adult Corrections Yes -1030 (75.7%) No – 331 (24.3%)



Sheriffs Yes – 390 (96.3%) No – 15 (3.7%)



Both the adult corrections and sheriffs' 40 hours work week proposals will now be moved to government for review and, ultimately, its decision on whether to accept them.



We will keep you advised as the proposals move forward, and look forward to your continued support for them in your workplace.

UWU/MoveUP