The Advanced Solutions / BCGEU Joint Transition Committee (JTC) would like to provide an update along with important documents for your review:
1. We have created the BC Revenue Transition Employee Resources SharePoint page to house important documents for all employees to access. Please take some time to familiarize yourself with this site and its contents. We recommend adding it to your Favorites for quick and easy access over the coming months. Please also review the FAQ document which contains answers to questions submitted by employees. As a reminder, the October Town Hall presentation also contains several pages of Q & A's submitted by employees, please ensure to review as one of your questions may already be answered there.
2. Several months ago, we shared the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the BCGEU and the Province on the treatment of impacted employees. We are now able to share the MOA on the treatment of transferred employees. In the "Signed Agreements" folder of the SharePoint page noted above, you will find the Transfer MOA which contains the terms and conditions that will apply to "transferring employees" who receive a job offer from the Province.
3. Please note, the Province will provide all Organizational Charts with positions in scope for job offers to Advanced Solutions in the near future. Therefore the JTC is unable to answer specific questions about the job offer process at this time.
4. Next Steps:
The JTC will,
- Continue to meet weekly (or as needed) in order to develop the workforce adjustment process for transferring and impacted employees, which includes the job offer process, as well as continue to update the Revenue Transition Employee Resource SharePoint site (incl. FAQ doc).
- Schedule Revenue-specific Town Hall/information sessions on a bi-weekly basis effective November 18th. In each of the town hall sessions we will share information as it becomes available including greater detail on the processes associated with the MOAs and the Advanced Solutions Letter of Understanding (LOA) for Impacted Employees, as well as sharing the Province's Organizational Charts & positions in scope for job offers. Invites will be sent in the coming days so staff can set aside the time to attend. Agendas for each session will be provided in advance so staff are aware of the content.
- Continue to provide information to employees as soon as it is available.
If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to any JTC member individually or through the execteam@dxcas.com mailbox. Alternatively, you may also contact the AS-BCGEU Mailbox for any Union-specific questions.
BC Revenue Joint Transition Committee (JTC)
Employer Members: Andy Smith, Ashley Namur, Lynda Behenna, and Loni Thompson
BCGEU Members: Juliana Vincent, Jason Gillies, Ned Miller, Dave Ward, and Shirley Kay
UWU/MoveUP
