  2. Advanced Solutions Bargaining Committee Election Results - BCGEU

Published on March 01, 2021

We are pleased to provide to you the results of your bargaining committee election, the following members were elected to the Advanced Solutions bargaining committee:

  • David Ward
  • Jason Gillies
  • Jen Spark

Congratulations to the new bargaining committee. Your committee will be meeting to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.

During bargaining, your committee will be communicating with you through your home email address only.

In solidarity

Shirley Kay
Staff Representative


