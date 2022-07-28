BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

October 3, 2022

POSITION: LIBRARY CLERK

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

A library clerk is required to perform research and resource functions in the Advocacy Department, as well as provide support to the Privacy Officer.

DUTIES:

Duties to include: maintain and develop library collections; assist library users in locating specialized materials; facilitate orientations for new staff; research information; perform database and on-line searches; research bargaining history, locate arbitration cases and other decisions; coordinate the distribution of legal publication updates, BCGEU arbitrations and other legal decisions; receive and categorize arbitration, court, LRB settlement agreements and other decisions; maintain certain concluded grievance files; work collegially with members and staff to assist with research requests and direction to resources; prepare Section Reports to PE; receive and process purchase requests; provide support to Privacy Officer including receiving and processing requests and reacting materials.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must have a Library and Information Technology Diploma or equivalent experience; good written and verbal communication skills and an aptitude for detail and accuracy; ability to work independently and in cooperation with others; experience and knowledge of database management and the ability to set priorities and work within timelines.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by email to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP