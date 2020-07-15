Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Advocating for a Fair Deal - BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. (BCFMA) - BCGEU
Published on July 15, 2020
In addition to commencing mediated bargaining with your Employer on July 15, 2020 and continuing strike preparations, we write to advise you of an additional action taken by your Union in pursuit of a fair deal for members at BCFMA. Specifically, BCGEU President Stephanie Smith has written to Attorney General David Eby and made your case for equitable wages and benefits. President Smith's letter represents a more formalized continuation of advocacy on your behalf, and proposes inclusion of the FMEP in the public service as a potential solution to the current impasse that has been decades in the making. Please click here for a copy of the letter.
We remind you that when your bargaining committee proposed inclusion in the public service in earlier negotiations, the response from your Employer (and PSEC) was that this is not possible in the immediate future. We nevertheless continue to see this as the most viable route to the equitable wages and benefits you deserve and that we continue to pursue on your behalf.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations