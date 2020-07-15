 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Advocating for a Fair Deal - BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. (BCFMA) - BCGEU

Published on July 15, 2020

In addition to commencing mediated bargaining with your Employer on July 15, 2020 and continuing strike preparations, we write to advise you of an additional action taken by your Union in pursuit of a fair deal for members at BCFMA. Specifically, BCGEU President Stephanie Smith has written to Attorney General David Eby and made your case for equitable wages and benefits. President Smith's letter represents a more formalized continuation of advocacy on your behalf, and proposes inclusion of the FMEP in the public service as a potential solution to the current impasse that has been decades in the making. Please click here for a copy of the letter.
 
We remind you that when your bargaining committee proposed inclusion in the public service in earlier negotiations, the response from your Employer (and PSEC) was that this is not possible in the immediate future. We nevertheless continue to see this as the most viable route to the equitable wages and benefits you deserve and that we continue to pursue on your behalf.
 
In solidarity,
 
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

