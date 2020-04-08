We are excited to announce that your Joint Labour-Management Committee has established a new email address. If you have a workplace concern or issue that you would like brought forward to future Labour-Management meetings, please send us an email with your agenda items. We will be monitoring email weekly to ensure your concerns and issues are brought forward at Labour-Management.

We will also use this email address as another method of confidential communication.

You can reach us at: SA13jlm@gmail.com

In solidarity

Your Labour-Management Committee Members

Joanne Keigan

Roger Vollmin

Jon Hopkins

UWU/MoveUP