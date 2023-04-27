Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Alexander Mackie Lodge tentative agreement ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Alexander Mackie Lodge tentative agreement ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 02, 2023

We are pleased to advise that the tentative Alexander Mackie Lodge/BCGEU Collective Agreement was ratified by our members on May 2, 2023!
 
We are now in the process of finalizing the Collective Agreement. Once the new Collective Agreement has been finalized, the Union will post it to the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification bulletin.
 
On behalf of the Bargaining Committee members, we want to thank you for your participation and support during the bargaining process.
 
In solidarity,
 
Bargaining Committee Chair, Leah Cavanaugh
Bargaining Committee Member, Debra Groves
Bargaining Committee Member, Jody Quinn
Jenny Ewing, BCGEU Staff Representative
Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative
Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative

 
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP