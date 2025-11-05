COMPONENT: Administrative Professionals

LOCAL: 1201

TO: All 1201 Members with the BC Public Service Agency

DATE: Thursday, November 6, 2025

TIME: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

PLACE: ZOOM ONLY



Link:

Refer to the email sent.

Friends,



After 8 weeks of job action, the BCGEU's Public Service bargaining unit has reached a tentative agreement with the Public Service Agency. This was an unprecedented effort, and together, we met the challenge head-on. For more information, please visit the Tentative Agreement and Ratification Vote Info page. We encourage you to review the Memorandum of Settlement before attending.



Voting for the tentative agreement opens at noon on November 6 and will remain open until noon on November 13. This local meeting will be a space to ask questions, bring forward your concerns, and learn how you can get more involved with our union.



AGENDA

Call to order & Indigenous land acknowledgement Ways to stay involved Q&A Adjournment

Unfortunately, due to flooding at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office, this meeting will be exclusively virtual. We look forward to seeing you soon!



In solidarity,



Liam Smith, Local 1201 Chairperson

Andrea Clark, First Vice-Chairperson

Natalie Baker, Second Vice-Chairperson

Edward Pullman, Third Vice-Chairperson

Kathleen Dow, Recording Secretary

Susannah Machelak, Member at Large

Leslie Sutherland, Member at Large

Rochelle Pennells, Member at Large

Dylan Martin, Member at Large

Raine Kisby, Member at Large

Juanita Park-Tresierra, Member at Large - Indigenous Worker

Em Cartwright, Member at Large - Equity Worker

Esther Park, Member at Large - Young Worker

Amēna Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP