COMPONENT: Administrative Professionals
LOCAL: 1201
TO: All 1201 Members with the BC Public Service Agency
DATE: Thursday, November 6, 2025
TIME: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
PLACE: ZOOM ONLY
Link:
Refer to the email sent.
Friends,
After 8 weeks of job action, the BCGEU's Public Service bargaining unit has reached a tentative agreement with the Public Service Agency. This was an unprecedented effort, and together, we met the challenge head-on. For more information, please visit the Tentative Agreement and Ratification Vote Info page. We encourage you to review the Memorandum of Settlement before attending.
Voting for the tentative agreement opens at noon on November 6 and will remain open until noon on November 13. This local meeting will be a space to ask questions, bring forward your concerns, and learn how you can get more involved with our union.
AGENDA
- Call to order & Indigenous land acknowledgement
- Ways to stay involved
- Q&A
- Adjournment
Unfortunately, due to flooding at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office, this meeting will be exclusively virtual. We look forward to seeing you soon!
In solidarity,
Liam Smith, Local 1201 Chairperson
Andrea Clark, First Vice-Chairperson
Natalie Baker, Second Vice-Chairperson
Edward Pullman, Third Vice-Chairperson
Kathleen Dow, Recording Secretary
Susannah Machelak, Member at Large
Leslie Sutherland, Member at Large
Rochelle Pennells, Member at Large
Dylan Martin, Member at Large
Raine Kisby, Member at Large
Juanita Park-Tresierra, Member at Large - Indigenous Worker
Em Cartwright, Member at Large - Equity Worker
Esther Park, Member at Large - Young Worker
Amēna Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs