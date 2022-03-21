Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and the following members have been elected for the following positions:

· Bargaining Committee Member – Myrna Bautista Acclaimed

· Bargaining Committee Chair – Branka Bozic Acclaimed

Congratulations to the successful candidates!



Your Bargaining Committee will now begin preparations to negotiate a renewal collective agreement. We will be reviewing your input from your member questionnaires to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations as this will assist your Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





