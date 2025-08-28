Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

All Area 01 BCGEU Members - Come celebrate Labour Day with us! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 28, 2025

 

Date: September 1, 2025

Location: Memorial Park, 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

Main Event Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

 

 

 Our Area 01 Cross-Component Committee would like to invite you to join us on Monday, September 1stat Victoria Labour Council's Labour Day Picnic.

Join us in celebrating the struggle of workers and labour! A BBQ lunch will be provided as well as entertainment.

There will also be information booths hosted by various unions and solidarity organizations, providing a great opportunity to connect and learn more about local labour organizations.

The BCGEU will have a table at the event, and we look forward to connecting with you.
Power to the Workers!

In solidarity,
Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee

Download PDF of notice here



