Date: September 1, 2025
Location: Memorial Park, 1200 Esquimalt Rd.
Main Event Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Our Area 01 Cross-Component Committee would like to invite you to join us on Monday, September 1stat Victoria Labour Council's Labour Day Picnic.
Join us in celebrating the struggle of workers and labour! A BBQ lunch will be provided as well as entertainment.
There will also be information booths hosted by various unions and solidarity organizations, providing a great opportunity to connect and learn more about local labour organizations.
The BCGEU will have a table at the event, and we look forward to connecting with you.
Power to the Workers!
In solidarity,
Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs