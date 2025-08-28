Date: September 1, 2025

Location: Memorial Park, 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

Main Event Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Our Area 01 Cross-Component Committee would like to invite you to join us on Monday, September 1st at Victoria Labour Council's Labour Day Picnic.



Join us in celebrating the struggle of workers and labour! A BBQ lunch will be provided as well as entertainment.



There will also be information booths hosted by various unions and solidarity organizations, providing a great opportunity to connect and learn more about local labour organizations.



The BCGEU will have a table at the event, and we look forward to connecting with you.

Power to the Workers!



In solidarity,

Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP