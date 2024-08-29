Area 01 Cross Component Committee is inviting you to The Victoria Labour Council Labour Day Picnic (https://victorialabour.ca).
This family-friendly event will include live music, food, and games for the kids!
WHEN: September 2, 2024
TIME: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
WHERE: Memorial Park, Esquimalt (1200 Esquimalt Rd)
Please share this invitation with your friends, family and fellow union members.
We hope to see you there! Everyone is welcome!
On Behalf of your Area 01 Cross Component Committee
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs