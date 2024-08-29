Area 01 Cross Component Committee is inviting you to The Victoria Labour Council Labour Day Picnic (https://victorialabour.ca).

This family-friendly event will include live music, food, and games for the kids!

WHEN: September 2, 2024

TIME: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Esquimalt (1200 Esquimalt Rd)

Please share this invitation with your friends, family and fellow union members.

We hope to see you there! Everyone is welcome!

On Behalf of your Area 01 Cross Component Committee

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP