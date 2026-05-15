To: All BCGEU Members in Area 01

RE: Call for nominees for Cathy McCallum Memorial Award

The Area 01 Cross-Component Committee (CCC) is requesting nominations for the Cathy McCallum Memorial Award.

This award is intended to recognize a BCGEU activist in our area for demonstrating a spirit of excellence, dedication, and sacrifice in providing service to the membership and Union as a whole -- the spirit and desire to make a difference.

The Award is named in honour of Cathy McCallum who was a beloved and dedicated union activist. She worked as a Staff Representative at the Victoria Area Office for many years and before that she was a Steward and activist in BCGEU Local 601.

Nominee criteria includes the following:

1. The nominee must be a current "active" BCGEU member.

2. The nominee must have been a Steward, Local Officer, Bargaining Committee Member or Union-appointed Occupational Health & Safety Representative for a minimum of one year.

Nominators must be current members of the BCGEU or staff and must return a fully completed Cathy McCallum Award Nomination Form to the Victoria BCGEU Office by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2026.

If you have any questions, kindly contact the Victoria Area Office at:

1-800-667-1033 or 250-388-9948 or email to [email protected].

In solidarity,

Area 01 Cross Component Committee:

Ryan Richard, Area 01 Cross Component Chair, Local 401

Emiliano Luz Zapata, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 101

Kate Banky, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 301

Shannon Dudley, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 501

Jeremy Leveque, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 601

Astra Lund-Phillips, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 701

Teen Boschma, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 801

Kevin Searle, CCC Member-At-Large, Local 1001

Liam Smith, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 1201

John Manthorpe, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 1301

Ryan Weldon, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 1701

Audree Espada, CCC Member-at-Large, Local 2001

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative





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