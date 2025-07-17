To: All Area 04 BCGEU members
Re: Cultural & Carnival Day Event August 9, 2025
The Area 04 Cross Component invites you and your family for a cultural and carnival celebration taking place at our Fraser Valley Office!
Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025
Place: 8555 198 A Street, Langley BC V2Y 0A9 (Fraser Valley Area Office)
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
The goal of this event is to bring together the rich ethnic diversity of BCGEU members by celebrating and integrating cultures amongst us along with all the fun of Summer Carnival games. The Day will feature lunch, entertainment, cultural booths, face painting, games and much more.
The event will be open to all BCGEU members and their families.
Please register by clicking on the link: HERE
Please email the Fraser Valley Office at [email protected] with any questions. We hope to see you there!
On behalf of the Area 04 Cross Component,
Erica Cardarelli
Cross Component Chair
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative
